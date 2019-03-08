Search

Advanced search

Updated

Person cut from vehicle by firefighters after crash shuts Norfolk road

PUBLISHED: 17:38 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:38 27 September 2019

A crash has closed the B1108. Pic: Google Street View

A crash has closed the B1108. Pic: Google Street View

Google Street View

A person was cut out of a vehicle by firefighters after a crash which closed the B1108.

Norfolk police said that the crash happened on the Watton Road between Kimberley and Barford at just after 4pm on Friday, September 27.

Police, firefighters and the ambulance service went to the scene.

Fire crews from Hethersett and Wymondham used hydraulic cutting equipment to release one person from a vehicle.

They also helped the ambulance service with care for the casualty.

Police said the road was fully closed to all traffic and urged people to avoid the area, with diversions put in place.

Most Read

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘We won’t be swallowed up’: Anger at bid to make Norfolk hamlet disappear

Beckhithe village is set to lose its name and merge with a neighbouring village. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Oil and gas company enters liquidation with 60 jobs at risk

Epic International in Great Yarmouth has fallen into administration. Picture: GoogleMaps

Former airbase outbuilding set to become 300-bed accommodation centre

Nigel Finkel at the former Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall that is being converted into a residential centre. Picture: Neil Perry

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Oil and gas company enters liquidation with 60 jobs at risk

Epic International in Great Yarmouth has fallen into administration. Picture: GoogleMaps

New pub landlord promises to pour the cheapest pints in town

The Lattice House, which has reverted to its original name prior to reopening Picture: Chris Bishop

Man accused of forcing someone to swallow human bodily waste

Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

‘I have no regrets’: The ordinary women risking criminal convictions for Extinction Rebellion

Debbie Wright and Bryn Raven were arrested at the Extinction Rebellion protest in London in April 2019. Picture: Archant/PA

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists