Updated
Person cut from vehicle by firefighters after crash shuts Norfolk road
PUBLISHED: 17:38 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:38 27 September 2019
Google Street View
A person was cut out of a vehicle by firefighters after a crash which closed the B1108.
Norfolk police said that the crash happened on the Watton Road between Kimberley and Barford at just after 4pm on Friday, September 27.
Police, firefighters and the ambulance service went to the scene.
Fire crews from Hethersett and Wymondham used hydraulic cutting equipment to release one person from a vehicle.
They also helped the ambulance service with care for the casualty.
Police said the road was fully closed to all traffic and urged people to avoid the area, with diversions put in place.
Comments have been disabled on this article.