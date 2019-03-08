Person cut from vehicle by firefighters after crash shuts Norfolk road

A crash has closed the B1108. Pic: Google Street View Google Street View

A person was cut out of a vehicle by firefighters after a crash which closed the B1108.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk police said that the crash happened on the Watton Road between Kimberley and Barford at just after 4pm on Friday, September 27.

Police, firefighters and the ambulance service went to the scene.

Fire crews from Hethersett and Wymondham used hydraulic cutting equipment to release one person from a vehicle.

They also helped the ambulance service with care for the casualty.

Police said the road was fully closed to all traffic and urged people to avoid the area, with diversions put in place.