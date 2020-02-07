Search

'I didn't want anyone to die' - Mother risks life to save people in burning businesses

PUBLISHED: 16:44 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 07 February 2020

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

A woman has described how she risked her life to warn 30 people in a traumatic fire which has destroyed several businesses.

The building which housed a number of Watton businesses has been sealed off after a fire. Picture: Marc BettsThe building which housed a number of Watton businesses has been sealed off after a fire. Picture: Marc Betts

Michelle Burrows, 27, a full-time carer and housekeeper at Center Parcs in Elveden, was the first to warn neighbouring businesses that a fire was tearing through Beijing Diner, a Chinese restaurant, on Watton High Street.

The mother-of-two said she saw billowing smoke when she was having coffee with two friends at The Italian Job before the school run - and immediately leapt into action.

Mrs Burrows said: "I just belted straight through the on-going traffic to the other side of the road to get to the street. I first went into Cookies Café and told them the roof was on fire and got them to get out. They were completely shocked as they hadn't realised.

"My brain just went into complete overdrive. I didn't want anyone to die or to get injured. I just wanted to make sure everyone was safe."

Police at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

She said she warned around 30 people in ten minutes from newsagent Edwards News to accountant Arden Kendall Ltd.

Mrs Burrows added: "I went into the casino and no one was there and I turned the power off. I then went to Beijing Diner and the owners were upstairs trying to put the fire out but it was impossible as the fire had just overtaken the whole building.

While Mrs Burrows went into each business, her friends Tara Hudson and Allison Horn wore high visibility jackets and directed traffic away from the area.

She said: "At one point there was a massive explosion, I think it was a gas can and my friends screamed as they thought it was me.

"We were all panicking and I was petrified the whole time but I just went into auto pilot. I had seen stuff like this on television before and just thought I am going to get into action."

Mrs Burrows did not need medical assistance, although she said she inhaled smoke.

She added: "I'm still shaking now even though I know I'm safe. I have done a good deed for the day which I am really proud of."

