Norfolk councillor loses 17 stone after threat of mobility scooter sparked change

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:47 05 March 2019

He lost 17 stone over a period of 90 weeks. Picture: Colin Hay

From being unable to walk 25 yards without needing to take a break to pounding the streets for nearly 25 miles, Colin Hay’s weight loss journey is astonishing.

Mr Hay, 53, weighed 31st 11lbs at his heaviest and was struggling with blood clots and lung problems, leaving him struggling to walk and losing mobility.

In March 2017, struggling with a knee which regularly collapsed making it difficult to walk, his issues came to a head when he realised he would soon need a mobility scooter.

Mr Hay said: “I had blood clots and believed that had affected my lungs and I was really struggling to even walk. 25 yards felt like five miles, and it was a real effort to do anything.

“I had a chat with my wife in March 2017 and said if I don’t do anything about my weight soon I am going to need a mobility scooter by the end of the year and I’m too young for that.

“She said ‘What can you do?’. It was Good Friday when a leaflet came through the door from Slimming World and I said this could have been what I was looking for.”

Nearly two years down the line, Mr Hay dropped an incredible 17 stone from his initial weight of 29st 6lbs to his current, healthy weight of 12st 8lbs.

With the weight loss has also come a new lease of life for the councillor and former Rendlesham Parish Council chairman.

He said: “I am still shocked that I actually made it and I still can’t believe it.

“On my journey I have done quite a few long walks and while delivering the leaflets about the Neighbourhood Plan in Watton I walked 24 and a half miles in one day.

“When I started it took me about five minutes to get from the car park of the Watton Sports Centre to the Slimming World room because I needed to stop every 25 yards and have a sit down.

“I used to run a golf society and I had to give that up because I couldn’t get around the golf course and last summer I played golf for the first time in seven years.”

