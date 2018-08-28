Search

Watton home to one of UK’s best run building sites

PUBLISHED: 17:31 13 December 2018

Tommy Luxton, who received a Pride in the Job Seal of Excellence award. Picture: Barratt Homes

Tommy Luxton, who received a Pride in the Job Seal of Excellence award. Picture: Barratt Homes

Archant

One of Britain’s best run building sites is in Watton after it was recognised in a national competition.

Tommy Luxton, who manages the Knights Park development in the town, received a Pride in the Job Seal of Excellence award from the National House Building Council.

The awards are presented to the top 130 site managers in the country, selected from the 430 Pride in the Job Quality award winners who were chosen in the summer.

Mr Luxton said: “Winning this award has made me incredibly proud, especially winning this on my first attempt.

“As soon as I started my training to become an assistant site manager I knew I wanted to win a Pride in the Job award and this is an unbelievable feeling.

I would like to thank the construction director, John Farley and my contracts manager, Dave Martin for the opportunity as well as my partner Michelle Beverley.

“I also have to thank everyone who works at Knights Park for their hard work.”

Topic Tags:

