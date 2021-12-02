Festive cheer returns to Watton streets at Christmas event

Gallery

Crowds flocked to the streets of Watton once again for music, fun fair rides, food and entertainment as its Christmas market returned.

The town also saw the return of its fun run as part of its annual festive event, which took place on Sunday, November 28 this year.

Visitors were treated to around 40 stalls packed with local arts, crafts and gifts, music from the Watton Silver Band and carollers, the Phoenix Pipes and Drums, and to entertainment from street entertainer Razz.

Mayor Jane Fountain said: “I am so pleased that we have been able to hold the festive market again this year.

"It’s such a marvellous opportunity for the whole community to get out and enjoy the day.

"It showcases everything that is so great about our town.”

Sue Dent, events and projects support officer at Watton Town Council, said putting on the festive market is "a real team effort" and thanked the individuals and businesses in the town who support the event on behalf of the council.

