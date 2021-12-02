Gallery
Festive cheer returns to Watton streets at Christmas event
- Credit: Sue Dent
Crowds flocked to the streets of Watton once again for music, fun fair rides, food and entertainment as its Christmas market returned.
The town also saw the return of its fun run as part of its annual festive event, which took place on Sunday, November 28 this year.
Visitors were treated to around 40 stalls packed with local arts, crafts and gifts, music from the Watton Silver Band and carollers, the Phoenix Pipes and Drums, and to entertainment from street entertainer Razz.
Mayor Jane Fountain said: “I am so pleased that we have been able to hold the festive market again this year.
"It’s such a marvellous opportunity for the whole community to get out and enjoy the day.
"It showcases everything that is so great about our town.”
Sue Dent, events and projects support officer at Watton Town Council, said putting on the festive market is "a real team effort" and thanked the individuals and businesses in the town who support the event on behalf of the council.
Most Read
- 1 'Squatter' couple become legal owners of land as saga continues
- 2 Weather warning issued as wintry showers expected to cause icy conditions
- 3 Teenager admits stabbing three people in Norwich city centre
- 4 Man stopped 504 people from getting jabs after gluing vaccine centre locks
- 5 'Oh God almighty, this woman!' - Zoom council meeting descends into chaos
- 6 Case of Omicron Covid variant confirmed in north Norfolk
- 7 MP 'not concerned' about single Omicron case in north Norfolk
- 8 More than 80 Norfolk parishes protest against wind farm plans
- 9 Boss 'gutted' after scenes cut from Ed Balls' Who Do You Think You Are?
- 10 Tributes paid to much-loved family man who died in A143 crash