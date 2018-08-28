Search

PUBLISHED: 18:00 22 January 2019
‘Revolting’ - Couple want to move after repeatedly finding human waste outside their back gate

PUBLISHED: 18:00 22 January 2019

Local residents along Brandon Road in Watton are finding human waste and huge amounts of litter along their gardens and properties. Steve Curtis with Maxine and Frank Hauck Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant 2019

A couple have told how they want to move out of their Norfolk home after their driveway was repeatedly used as a toilet by passers-by.

Maxine and Frank Hauck had to deal with the horrific find of human excrement twice in the space of a week.

The couple, who live on Brandon Road, Watton, say they have been targeted four times over two years by a mystery person and after the most recent incidents, on January 6 and 10 2019, they now want to move out.

Mrs Hauck, 56, who has lived in Watton her entire life and whose family own a petrol station further up the road, said: “It is absolutely revolting. I have been part of Watton all our lives and now I no longer want to be here.

“I am so disgusted. Until you have the experience of nearly standing in human waste outside your back door you cannot really understand the magnitude of it.”

The couple also showed this newspaper one public footpath close to their house which was strewn with toilet paper.

Mrs Hauck added: “The general public think it is horrible but we have just been putting up with it. But there is human waste everywhere.”

The couple reported the incident to Norfolk Police who confirmed an officer attended shortly after January 6.

A spokesman for the police said: “It is something we will continue to monitor and we have shared the information with colleagues in Watton and it is a watching brief.

“If people see anything like this happening or have any information that may be pertinent, let us know on 101.”

A Breckland Council spokesperson stated “We are incredibly disappointed to hear about these reports in the Watton area.

“This is crime and we suggest residents who are aware of any such incidents to please contact the police and then inform us so we can investigate this environmental anti-social behaviour and safely clean up the area.”

