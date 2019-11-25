Search

Advanced search

'Live Lounge' coming to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:07 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 25 November 2019

Norfolk's own 'Live Lounge' is launching in the new year. Picture: Art Project

Norfolk's own 'Live Lounge' is launching in the new year. Picture: Art Project

Archant

Youngsters will be able to perform at a new 'Live Lounge' style venue after a charity secured funding.

Art Project, a part of MAP, has been awarded funding from Youth Music to run Keep It Live workshops at Wayland Academy, in Watton.

Musicians aged 12 to 18 can take part to develop musical skills, gain confidence, meet other musicians and work toward performing.

You may also want to watch:

Eugene Pryer, chairman of MAP said: "The sessions are open to individuals and bands and will include exploring a variety of musical genres and styles.

"It is our aim that the project will enable young people to appreciate the impact and importance of making and sharing live music."

The program launches with a free session on Saturday, January 11 at the MAP Live Lounge at Wayland Academy.

The 10 session course will cost £35 which will be subsidised by the Youth Music funding. It will end with a public performance in April 2020.

For more information email info@musicartsproject.com

Most Read

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Motorists warned of delays as 165 tonne train transported across region

Police are warning motorists to expect delays as a large loco is moved across the region. Picture: Archant

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Motorists warned of delays as 165 tonne train transported across region

Police are warning motorists to expect delays as a large loco is moved across the region. Picture: Archant

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman awarded £33,500 after hospital’s wisdom tooth blunder

Hanna Davies from Beccles was left with permanent nerve damage after having a wisdom tooth removed at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Submitted

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Signs up at closed Norwich pub reveal its new name

The new signs at the Strangers Tavern, formerly the Mash Tun. Photo: Archant

No rush to remove NDR cat graffiti despite ‘joke wearing thin’

Graffiti cats have been painted on the bridges of the NDR. Pic: Ellie Wilkinson.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists