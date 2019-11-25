'Live Lounge' coming to Norfolk

Norfolk's own 'Live Lounge' is launching in the new year. Picture: Art Project Archant

Youngsters will be able to perform at a new 'Live Lounge' style venue after a charity secured funding.

Art Project, a part of MAP, has been awarded funding from Youth Music to run Keep It Live workshops at Wayland Academy, in Watton.

Musicians aged 12 to 18 can take part to develop musical skills, gain confidence, meet other musicians and work toward performing.

Eugene Pryer, chairman of MAP said: "The sessions are open to individuals and bands and will include exploring a variety of musical genres and styles.

"It is our aim that the project will enable young people to appreciate the impact and importance of making and sharing live music."

The program launches with a free session on Saturday, January 11 at the MAP Live Lounge at Wayland Academy.

The 10 session course will cost £35 which will be subsidised by the Youth Music funding. It will end with a public performance in April 2020.

For more information email info@musicartsproject.com