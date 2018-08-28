Video

Large straw stack fire being investigated as arson as it continues to burn

Fire crews were called to a large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield. Picture: Courtesy of Jade Frost Courtesy of Jade Frost

Firefighters are still at the scene of a large straw stack fire this morning, which continues to burn more than 14 hours after the fire service arrived.

The large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield is being investigated as an arson. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service The large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield is being investigated as an arson. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews from Hingham and Attleborough were called to reports of a fire at the former Watton Airfield near Griston at around 4.43pm on Saturday afternoon.

The raging fire and smoke could be seen in the nearby villages as fire crews stayed overnight to keep an eye on the fire while it burns itself out.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said police were dealing with the incident as an arson after around 600 tonnes of straw bales were set on fire.

Late on Saturday night on Twitter, the fire service said: “Have you ever wondered what 600 tonne of burning straw looks like? Arson has kept Attleborough and Hingham busy tonight, they have been working to stop a large fire spreading to structures and livestock. You may see lots of smoke and fire on Watton airfield, it will burn for some time.”

The large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield is being investigated as an arson. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service The large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield is being investigated as an arson. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Norfolk police said they were called by the fire service at around 4.46pm and confirmed they are investigating the fire as an arson.

It is the second suspected arson attack at the old RAF Watton site in recent years, with around £20,000 of damage being caused by a huge blaze in April 2016.

Fire crews were called to a large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield. Picture: Megan Crayford-Noble Fire crews were called to a large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield. Picture: Megan Crayford-Noble

The straw stack fire at Watton Airfield may continue to burn overnight. Picture: Craig Blackwood The straw stack fire at Watton Airfield may continue to burn overnight. Picture: Craig Blackwood