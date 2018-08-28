African children’s choir to return to town with inspirational concert
PUBLISHED: 10:27 11 January 2019
Archant
An African children’s choir will make a welcome return to Lowestoft as they entertain with an uplifting gospel show next month.
The Watoto Children’s Choir is made up of children who are vulnerable or orphans who found a new home and fresh hope at Uganda’s Watoto Church community project.
They will perform a free concert as part of their UK tour – entitled ‘We Will Go’ – at Lowestoft Community Church on Saturday, February 2.
With this free concert also a fundraising event for the Watoto charity, the children’s choir will perform at the church based at The Depot in Hadenham Road on the South Lowestoft Industrial Estate on February 2 at 7pm.
Tickets are free but spaces are limited and must be booked in advance online via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/watoto-childrens-choir-in-we-will-go-lowestoft-suffolk-tickets-53581752464
The Watoto Children’s Choir started their UK tour this month in London as they tour the country with the “brand new production” We Will Go.
