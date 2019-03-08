Village under 12s football team to get training masterclass from Norwich City legend

Search

PUBLISHED: 13:49 03 April 2019

Watlington under 12s get a training masterclass from Norwich City Legend, Peter Mendham. Photo: Stephanie Cooper

Stephanie Cooper

A Norwich City legend is giving one Norfolk village under 12 football team a special, one-off training masterclass this weekend.

On Sunday, April 7 at 12pm, ex-Norwich City footballer Peter Mendham is meeting the lads who play for the Watlington Village under 12s football team and giving them a training session at Watlington Sports and Social Club.

Stephanie Cooper’s son Lewis Aldred has played for the team for three years and she thought the boys could do with a mid-season boost.

“My mum used to drive the Norwich City football team to matches,” she said. “The boys were getting a bit downhearted as they keep losing matches despite trying their best. I remembered mum used to bus the team and thought I’d ask Peter if he would be interested. He just said ‘tell me when and where’.”

Peter Mendham was a midfielder for the Canaries from 1978-1987, where he played a total of 267 games.

