Watercolour art to form new exhibition at community hub

PUBLISHED: 11:19 25 January 2019

The Maltings in Wells has re-opened after a £5m regeneration work. Picture: Ian Burt

The Maltings in Wells has re-opened after a £5m regeneration work. Picture: Ian Burt

A selection of watercolour art will be on show at a north Norfolk community hub later this month, inspired by a range of topics.

Awash: A Festival of Watercolour begins on Wednesday January 30 at the Handa Gallery in Wells Maltings and will be exhibited until Sunday February 24.

Following a private view on the first evening, the exhibition will be open to the public from 11am to 4pm daily, featuring original paintings and greetings cards, demonstrations, workshops and more.

The work has been produced by the Society of East Anglian Watercolourists and its chair, Vandy Massey, said: “We aim to promote the medium of watercolour across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk.”

All of the work will be for sale and there will also be a small selection of other watercolour work on display sent in by other aspiring East Anglian artists.

