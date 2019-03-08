Search

Village water works could cause county wide delays

PUBLISHED: 10:15 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 10 September 2019

Buses travelling around Norfolk could be delayed due towater works in East Runton. Picture: Anglian Water.

Archant

Water works in East Runton could cause delays for motorists and people using public transport.

Planned water works by Anglian Water on High Street, the main coastal road in East Runton, will take place today under temporary traffic lights.

The works are in place to replace a leaking stop tap in the village.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: "Our teams will begin work to replace a leaking stop tap on the High Street in East Runton, at the junction with Felbrigg Road.

"Two-way traffic lights will be in place on the High Street to allow our teams to complete the work safely on what is a busy road in the area.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, and we'd like to thank local residents for their patience while we complete this work."

When the teporary traffic light were being installed yesterday, Sanders Coaches reported delays to all services.

They said: "All services today are being delayed at East Runton due to traffic light control being put in place.

"So far they have been between 5-10 minutes but may get worse at peak times.

"Please be patient, our drivers will be with you as soon as they can."

