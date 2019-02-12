Search

Water supply problems in King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 14:36 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 19 February 2019

Anglian Water said there are water supply problems in parts of King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Anglian Water engineers have found the leak which has cut off water supplies to some homes and businesses in King’s Lynn.

It said a burst main on Loke Road, next to the allotments, had caused the problem.

A spokesman said: “Our teams are on site and have isolated the damaged pipe, meaning everyone is back on water.

“There’s a standpipe being used for the allotments too, while the repair is completed, which we expect to be this afternoon.”

Anglian said water could be cloudy for a time after supplies have been restored.

The spokesman added: “We’re sorry some customers near Loke Road in Kings Lynn have had low water pressure or no water at all earlier today. Our engineers are working to fix a burst pipe in the area. “Now that we’ve isolated the damaged pipe, all customers’ supply should be back to normal.

“We’d like to thank local residents for their patience while our teams have been working to get things back to normal.”

