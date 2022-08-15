Anglian Water says leaking main could take another fortnight to fix

Water runs down the road from a leak on Oasis Way, Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

A leak which has been sending water running down a road for a fortnight could take another two weeks to fix.

At times a stream has been running down the appropriately-named Oasis Way near the Tesco supermarket in Hunstanton.

Anglian Water workers have been to assess the problem and have placed a sign nearby saying they are aware of it.

Water was flowing from what appeared to be a faulty stop cock on the day that the region was officially declared to be in drought on Friday.

A sign beside the leak says Anglian Water is aware of the problem - Credit: Chris Bishop

While Anglian said there would be no need for a hosepipe ban this year, it appealed to customers to use water wisely.

Water firms have come under fire from prime ministerial hopeful Liz Truss for failing to do more to fix leaks.

Regulator Ofwat said companies were on target to halve the amount of water lost by 2050.

But its CEO David Black said: "In the drier weather we are all acutely aware of the impact of climate change and the value and importance of water. Customers rightly expect water companies to lead by example in caring for water and helping households to do the same.”

Water flows down Oasis Way in Hunstanton from a burst main - Credit: Chris Bishop

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “We are aware of a leak on Oasis Way in Hunstanton. Our teams have attended these sites and they will be repaired within the next two weeks.

"Luckily this leak is not affecting customer supplies, although we will need to put up two-way traffic lights to keep our team safe when they fix it. We will carry out this work out of hours in order to minimise traffic disruption for local residents.

“While we appreciate that leakage is something that no one wants, particularly at the moment, hot weather makes burst water mains more frequent, and we’re prioritising fixing leaks that are impacting customers’ water supply.

"Our teams at Anglian Water are working really hard to reduce the number of leaks in our network. Our leakages rates per kilometre of water main are half the industry average, despite having the biggest geographical region of any water company."



