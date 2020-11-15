Standing water banks up on roads after heavy rain

The state of the road at the Orchid Avenue and Lavender Grove junction in Toftwood, Dereham, on the morning of November 15 after heavy rain. Picture: Mick Hillocks Archant

Parts of Norfolk faced heavy rain on Sunday morning, leaving large puddles and banks of standing water on roads.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The state of the road at the Orchid Avenue and Lavender Grove junction in Toftwood, Dereham, on the morning of November 15 after heavy rain. Picture: Mick Hillocks The state of the road at the Orchid Avenue and Lavender Grove junction in Toftwood, Dereham, on the morning of November 15 after heavy rain. Picture: Mick Hillocks

Mick Hillocks, who lives in Orchid Avenue, Dereham, said he woke to find “a lake” had built up in the road at the junction of Lavender Grove.

He said had seen contractors clearing drains in the road just a couple of weeks ago.

He said: “I thought that would have solved the problem, but we woke up this morning to a lake.

“Where the road dips it was probably about 10 inches deep, as a pedestrian I couldn’t get out of my driveway without my feet getting soaked.

“That area drains into the stream at the back of our properties, which is on Potter’s Fen. It seems to be becoming more regular.”

Mr Hillocks said he did not think the weather got into any properties, and it had drained away by about 3pm.

Norfolk-based forecasters Weatherquest said we could see more rain over the next day or two, but it would not be as heavy as Sunday morning’s rainfall.

The service’s forecast for Sunday said: “Tonight any heavy showers still lingering during the evening will clear eastwards to leave some clear spells, but thicker cloud may push some patchy rain eastwards across the wash, Norfolk and perhaps parts of northern Suffolk.”

Weatherquest said Monday would be drier, but with a few odd showers and moderate winds.

Any blustery showers should clear on “a largely dry, chilly feeling day with some sunshine before turning cloudier again by the end of the afternoon as some more patchy rain pushes in from the west.”