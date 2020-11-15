Search

Advanced search

Standing water banks up on roads after heavy rain

15 November, 2020 - 18:15
The state of the road at the Orchid Avenue and Lavender Grove junction in Toftwood, Dereham, on the morning of November 15 after heavy rain. Picture: Mick Hillocks

The state of the road at the Orchid Avenue and Lavender Grove junction in Toftwood, Dereham, on the morning of November 15 after heavy rain. Picture: Mick Hillocks

Archant

Parts of Norfolk faced heavy rain on Sunday morning, leaving large puddles and banks of standing water on roads.

The state of the road at the Orchid Avenue and Lavender Grove junction in Toftwood, Dereham, on the morning of November 15 after heavy rain. Picture: Mick HillocksThe state of the road at the Orchid Avenue and Lavender Grove junction in Toftwood, Dereham, on the morning of November 15 after heavy rain. Picture: Mick Hillocks

Mick Hillocks, who lives in Orchid Avenue, Dereham, said he woke to find “a lake” had built up in the road at the junction of Lavender Grove.

He said had seen contractors clearing drains in the road just a couple of weeks ago.

He said: “I thought that would have solved the problem, but we woke up this morning to a lake.

“Where the road dips it was probably about 10 inches deep, as a pedestrian I couldn’t get out of my driveway without my feet getting soaked.

“That area drains into the stream at the back of our properties, which is on Potter’s Fen. It seems to be becoming more regular.”

Mr Hillocks said he did not think the weather got into any properties, and it had drained away by about 3pm.

Norfolk-based forecasters Weatherquest said we could see more rain over the next day or two, but it would not be as heavy as Sunday morning’s rainfall.

The service’s forecast for Sunday said: “Tonight any heavy showers still lingering during the evening will clear eastwards to leave some clear spells, but thicker cloud may push some patchy rain eastwards across the wash, Norfolk and perhaps parts of northern Suffolk.”

Weatherquest said Monday would be drier, but with a few odd showers and moderate winds.

Any blustery showers should clear on “a largely dry, chilly feeling day with some sunshine before turning cloudier again by the end of the afternoon as some more patchy rain pushes in from the west.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Lifeboats, helicopter and aircraft searching for windsurfer missing off Norfolk coast

A search is under way for a missing surfer at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Covid-19 test centre closed after coronavirus outbreak among staff

Aerial view of Postwick testing centre. Picture: Mike Page

Did you know about these deserted villages in Norfolk?

Tottington was knocked down to make way for the army's training ground. Picture: SONYA BROWN

Record number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk - but county still well below national average

Great Yarmouth has the highest rate of coronavirus in Norfolk, Public Health England figrues show. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

DPD driver gets stuck on farmer’s field

The DPD driver had to be rescued by a tractor. Photo: Carole Gidney

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk Covid-19 test centre closed after coronavirus outbreak among staff

Aerial view of Postwick testing centre. Picture: Mike Page

Coronavirus outbreak forces Norfolk school to close

John Grant School in Caister-on-Sea. Photo: Archant

Windsurfer still missing after major sea and air search

Volunteers join the search for a missing surfer at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

12 fascinating pictures of Norwich in the 1960s and 1970s

Barber and Mace fishmongers in Ber Street. Picture: Tony Skipper

Standing water banks up on roads after heavy rain

The state of the road at the Orchid Avenue and Lavender Grove junction in Toftwood, Dereham, on the morning of November 15 after heavy rain. Picture: Mick Hillocks