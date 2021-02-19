Flats to get water today after three weeks cut off

Published: 10:03 AM February 19, 2021

Water is being restored to a block of flats where supplies have been cut off for three weeks.

Freebridge Community Housing said a pump which controls the pressure had failed at Colby Court on HIllington Square, King's Lynn.

Some 26 flats have been without water since January 31. Engineers are on site today to repair the system.

Freebridge chief executive Anita Jones said: "We do understand the disruption and inconvenience this situation is causing people and we have been doing all we can to get the problem resolved.

“We would like to thank the residents concerned for their patience and understanding over the last few days and would assure them that we are doing everything that we can to reconnect the supply as soon as is possible.

“The issue has been caused by a problem with an electronic control panel for the pump that regulates the water pressure to the homes affected and is an item we would not normally expect to have failed.

“The part needed in order to get the pump up and running has to be built and supplied by a specialist contractor – and as such comes with a build time of five to 10 days."

Freebridge staff have been visiting affected residents daily to deliver bottled water.

A temporary supply has been connected to the walkways outside the flats and Providence Community Centre has been opened to allow people to shower.

Freebridge said it had been working with Public Health England and the Borough Council to ensure that those tenants using the temporary facilities provided are able to do so in a Covid-secure manner. Heating in the flats has not been affected.



