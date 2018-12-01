Video

Watch: First look at Christmas trailer filmed in Cromer

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC BBC

It attracted hundreds of people to Cromer earlier in the year and now everyone gets to see what all the fuss was about.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

The BBC decamped to north Norfolk in October to film a two-minutes long Christmas trailer called Wonderland.

And its first airing will be on BBC One on Saturday, December 1 after Strictly Come Dancing. It will then run and in key junctions between programmes throughout the Christmas period on the channel.

The film crew erected a set on the pier that included a Christmas tree, and the creative team behind the trailer, Edward Usher and Xander Hart said they were amazed by the number of people watching the filming. Scenes play out on the beach, pier and in the amusement arcade in the town.

Mr Usher said: “We were looking at seaside photos and saw Cromer with its pier and knew that was the place to film it.

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

“It’s a quintessential British scene and it’s timeless. It felt beautiful and magical. A lot of people have happy memories of growing up at the seaside.”

The crew spent about four days in the town and stayed in various hotels in the area.

Mr Hart said: “We were lucky with the weather. The first day we arrived a gale was blowing, but after that it was sunshine.

“The film is about a mother and teenage son who live together in a seaside town, finally getting to spend an afternoon together. The mother is played by Caroline O’Hara from Manchester and the boy is a new actor, Alex Draper from Nottingham, who stood out at casting.

Flashback to October. The pier and film set in glorious colour. Photo: SUE BIGNELL PHOTOGRAPHY Flashback to October. The pier and film set in glorious colour. Photo: SUE BIGNELL PHOTOGRAPHY

“It was really important to find two actors who worked really well together.

“The majority of it was filmed in Cromer, with the climax set on the pier, and then back in the studio in London.

“A lot of locals took part in the filming as extras. It shows time being frozen by having two seagulls suspended on a wire

“Seaside towns are really under-represented on film. We hope that other BBC shows will take a lead from us, and film more shows in the area. It’s an amazing place. Thanks to everyone in Cromer for tolerating us.”

A still from the BBC Christmas trailer. Picture: BBC A still from the BBC Christmas trailer. Picture: BBC

Kerry Moss, BBC portfolio head of marketing, said: “This year’s BBC One Christmas film celebrates the channel’s role in bringing people together. It draws on the insight that at Christmas, time appears almost to stand still, enabling us to escape the distractions of everyday life to be with those to whom we’re closest.”

The film was created for BBC One by BBC Creative, the BBC’s in-house creative agency. The film was directed by Sam Brown through Rogue Films.

The original music for the film is Emmy the Great’s “Lost in You”.

The film is available from today on BBC iPlayer and the BBC’s social media channels and will be televised tonight.