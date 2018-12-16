Video

WATCH: Watton church brings meaning of Christmas Alive

Scrooge Reworked at the Well Christian Centre Archant

A Norfolk church brought Christmas alive with a living nativity and a unique performance of Dickens’ Christmas Carol.

The Fountain Of Life Church at Ashill, near Watton, built a replica of ancient Bethlehem complete with Roman soldiers, shepherds and other characters which would have been seen in the town around the time of the birth of Jesus.

The church, based at the Well Christian Centre in Swaffham Road, also offered its own take on the classic tale of Scrooge, imagining what might have happened had the legendary skinflint met the infant Jesus.

Music and activities, which were part of the Christmas Alive event, were all free at the family event, while mince pies were washed down with mulled wine.

Rachel Kehoe, from the Fountain of Life, said: “We have been doing the event for the last two years and it has grown significantly, so much so that we have outgrown the church!”