Watch: Storm Ciara causes flooding in Fakenham

PUBLISHED: 17:15 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 09 February 2020

Flooding has been reported in Norwich Road, Fakenham. Picture: Jamie Abel

Archant

Elderly people were left stranded in their homes after Storm Ciara caused flooding in Fakenham.

Jamie Abel called Norfolk Fire and Rescue Services to come and help clear up the floods in Norwich Road.

He said: "It was near the bottom of The Drift. I called the fire brigade to come and help. If there are floods there, I can normally sort it and help unblock the drains, but not this time. It was there for about 30 minutes.

"It was a challenge for cars to get down there and for elderly people, many of whom live in that area, to get about. "

Mr Abel said that, while that area was susceptible to flooding, Storm Ciara and the heavy rain and winds had caused the incident.

"Many people's fence panels have been blown down here. I'm 6ft tall and the water was about half up to my shins," he added.

