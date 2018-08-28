Search

WATCH: Boat destroyed after it is ravaged by fire

PUBLISHED: 11:49 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:51 31 December 2018

The 20ft cruiser was moored at the quayside when it was engulfed by the blaze. Picture: Contributed by Courtney Gray

This is the moment a boathouse caught fire in Beccles over the weekend, as the occupant has been left homeless and the vessel destroyed.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 8.05pm following reports of a blaze on a vessel at Beccles Quay. Picture: Contributed by Courtney GraySuffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 8.05pm following reports of a blaze on a vessel at Beccles Quay. Picture: Contributed by Courtney Gray

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze at 8.05pm on Saturday after reports of a houseboat on fire.

The 20ft cruiser was moored at the quayside when it was engulfed by the blaze.

The fire is believed to have stemmed from a propane gas cylinder.

Firefighters used foam to quell the blaze and provided assistance to the occupant, before the scene was considered safe at 9.30pm on Saturday.

Courtney Gray from Beccles, who captured the footage of the fire described the scene as “so scary”.

“I was hoping no one was on there - but they’ve now lost all there belongings and everything.

“There was a quite a bit of smoke but it wasn’t going onto the road so wasn’t distracting the drivers which is the main thing,” Miss Gray said.

Waveney District Council is currently helping the boat’s owner to find temporary accommodation.

