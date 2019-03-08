Video

Watch East Anglian chef Richard Bainbridge on new TV show this week

Chef Richard Bainbridge who will be on UK Food Network's show My Greatest Dishes on October 16, 2019 Picture: Sidney Street Productions. Archant

The owner of Benedicts in Norwich is to star in a brand new series from Food Network UK.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of Richard Bainbridge's favourite dishes, which will appear in My Greatest Dishes on UK Food Network on Wednesday, October 16 Picture: Sidney Street Productions One of Richard Bainbridge's favourite dishes, which will appear in My Greatest Dishes on UK Food Network on Wednesday, October 16 Picture: Sidney Street Productions

You may have seen his trifle triumph and judging on Great British Menu, or appearances on foodie panel shows such as Saturday Kitchen.

But this week chef Richard Bainbridge of Benedicts in Norwich has the screen all to himself as he reveals his culinary journey in My Greatest Dishes.

Airing this Wednesday at 9pm on Food Network UK, the show follows 20 extraordinary chefs, asking them to relive and recreate four dishes from memorable moments in their lives. And Richard says it's an honour to have been asked to take part alongside greats such as Michael Caines, Daniel Clifford, Michel Roux Jnr, Giorgio Locatelli, Prue Leith and Tom Kitchin.

"I jumped at the chance," the chef says. "As people know, I am all about wanting to tell a story with my food, and the story of where I've come from which I'm so proud of. To be involved with some of the best chefs in the world, not just the country, was incredible.

"We had to pick four dishes representing significant moments in our life so I picked dishes that, for me, made me who I am and got me into the position where I was able to open Benedicts. I worked really hard to get where I am and also had incredible people take me on that journey.

"So I've made a small prawn cocktail into canapé size, which for me encompasses my whole 1980s childhood, but is also very relevant in my restaurant now as we serve it as a snack at the beginning of a meal. It takes me right back to having it as a starter with bread on the side and marg so thick you'd leave teeth marks in it."

Also featuring will be a deboned roasted quail with pearl barley inspired by Richard's mum's roast, Nanny Bush's trifle and a classic lemon tart. "We've had it on the menu since day one and it's something that inspired me to start cooking in the first place.

"The episode I've watched already really shows the calibre of the chefs at different levels and of the inspiration in their lives. I was proud to be a part of it using East Anglian produce and putting it on the map and I can't wait to watch it!"