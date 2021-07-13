WATCH: Moment a lit firework explodes near man's face

Published: 10:31 AM July 13, 2021

Moments before the firework ignited in the man's face. It is unknown whether he was injured. - Credit: Facebook/Deanz Barron

This is the moment a man held a lit firework close to his face shortly after England's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Passers-by were left shocked as he illegally set off fireworks in a public area in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.

In the video, a man and his friends can be seen walking around holding long Roman candles. The man lights a firework and points it skyward at arms length.

Moments later, the firework ignites and the sparks which usually propel the Roman candle goes in the man's face.

Onlookers tell the man to drop it before it explodes outside St Mary's Church on Regent Road.

It is unknown whether the man was injured.

In the UK, setting off or throwing fireworks in the street or other public places is against the law.

Offenders can be fined up to £5,000 and imprisoned for up to six months for selling or using fireworks illegally. On-the-spot fine of £90 can also be handed out.







