'Flames two storeys high': Drama as blaze breaks out in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 11:54 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 08 February 2020

A building fire has broken out in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: David Bale

A building fire has broken out in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: David Bale

David Bale

Fire crews have rushed to the scene of a blaze in north Norfolk, which has been described as being "more than two storeys high".

A building fire has broken out in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: David BaleA building fire has broken out in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: David Bale

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have sent eight pumps and a water carrier to tackle the fire at a chicken shed in Marsham, near Aylsham.

The entire of the 100m x 50m shed is currently engulfed in flames, though the wind is currently blowing away from the nearby houses.

Motorists could see a large plume of smoke "from miles away", and Joshua Perren said that it appeared to be coming from a building behind The Plough Inn pub.

Flames could also be seen high in the air, with Mr Perren saying that he could see them over the top of the pub, which is two storeys high.

Chicken sheds are on fire in Marsham, near Aylsham. Picture: Stephen King.Chicken sheds are on fire in Marsham, near Aylsham. Picture: Stephen King.

Crews from Aylsham, Sprowston, Earlham, Carrow, Wroxham, Mundesley and Sheringham, together with the water carrier and control unit from Wymondham, are currently using their main jets to fight the fire.

A crew from Stalham was also mobilised to reports of a second fire on Spa Lane in Aylsham, but this was a false alarm cause by smoke coming from the chicken shed blaze in nearby Marsham.

There is very slow traffic on the A140 at Marsham as traffic is slowing as it passes through the smoke.

There are currently no road restrictions in place in the area.

A fire in Marsham. Picture: Kate RossA fire in Marsham. Picture: Kate Ross

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently in attendance at a large fire in the Marsham area. Residents close by are asked to keep windows and doors closed at this time.

"Please take extra care on the A140 at Marsham and avoid the area if possible."

Rachel Goode, who lives close to the sheds, said: "I smelt smoke at about 10.30am and thought that one of my neighbours might have been having a bonfire.

"Then a bit of panic set in and I thought my house might have been on fire, but it was the sheds."

A fire in Marsham. Picture: Simon Michael - MorganA fire in Marsham. Picture: Simon Michael - Morgan

Another resident, Hannah Long, said: "I was asleep when my other half called to ask if I knew there was a fire.

"I saw it and was scared - fire is a big fear of mine."

Neighbour Tina Mallett said: "I saw smoke from the field, while helping my neighbour out with the horses. I came back to the house to check on the dog. The flames were higher than the conifers."

A fire in Marsham. Picture: Simon Michael - MorganA fire in Marsham. Picture: Simon Michael - Morgan

'Flames two storeys high': Drama as blaze breaks out in Norfolk

A building fire has broken out in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: David Bale

'Flames two storeys high': Drama as blaze breaks out in Norfolk

A building fire has broken out in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: David Bale

