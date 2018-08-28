Search

Advanced search
Video

WATCH: Amazing aerial footage from huge military exercise over RAF Lakenheath

PUBLISHED: 13:44 29 November 2018

A Royal Air Force F-35B lands at Royal Air Force Lakenheath in support of exercise Point Blank on Tuesday, November 26. Picture: Tech. Sgt. Matthew Plew/48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

A Royal Air Force F-35B lands at Royal Air Force Lakenheath in support of exercise Point Blank on Tuesday, November 26. Picture: Tech. Sgt. Matthew Plew/48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

Archant

Barrel rolls and banking turns are on show in footage of one of RAF Lakenheath’s largest ever training exercises.

Exercise Point Blank took place on Tuesday, November 26, and involved more than 40 aircraft and around 200 to 250 servicemen.

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, an RAF F-35B Lightning II and a French Air Force Rafale over the skies of East Anglia. Picture: 48th Fighter Wing Public AffairsA U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, an RAF F-35B Lightning II and a French Air Force Rafale over the skies of East Anglia. Picture: 48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

This exercise was also the first time the French Air Force took part in exercise Point Blank with the RAF and USAF keen to stress the importance of ‘interoperability’ - working together well.

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from Royal Air Force Lakenheath takes off during exercise Point Blank on Tuesday, November 26. Picture: Airman 1st Class Christopher Sparks/48th Fighter Wing Public AffairsA U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from Royal Air Force Lakenheath takes off during exercise Point Blank on Tuesday, November 26. Picture: Airman 1st Class Christopher Sparks/48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

Point Blank involved fourth and fifth generation aircraft, including two F-35s from RAF Marham, alongside US Air Force F-15s from RAF Lakenheath and the French Air Force’s Rafale.

An RAF F-35B alongside a USAF F-15 Strike Eagle and a RAF Voyager during exercise Point Blank on Tuesday, November 26. Picture: Staff. Sgt. Alex Echols/48th Fighter Wing Public AffairsAn RAF F-35B alongside a USAF F-15 Strike Eagle and a RAF Voyager during exercise Point Blank on Tuesday, November 26. Picture: Staff. Sgt. Alex Echols/48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

Refuelling, reconnaissance and rescue aircraft also took part, launching from locations across the UK.

Wing Commander John Butcher, the officer commanding 617 squadron, said: “This particular exercise is different than any ones that we’ve done previously because of the threats that are out there.

“It’s the first time we’ve done a peer exercise and that we’ve worked alongside French and US partners.”

He added “things are progressing well” towards declaring initial operating capability for the F-35s before December 31.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Woman trapped in car for two hours after being hit by drink driver

Rachel Hawley wreckage

Video Arch-Brexiter Jacob Rees-Mogg to address Tories in Norfolk village today

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg. Picture: STEVE PARSONS/PA

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

Video Stuart Webber maps out Norwich City’s transfer strategy

Stuart Webber knows what he wants from Norwich City's transfer window Picture: Denise Bradley

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Plans lodged to close popular city centre restaurant

East Twenty Six bar and restaurant, Exchange Street, Norwich. Owner Jeremy King. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Woman trapped in car for two hours after being hit by drink driver

Rachel Hawley wreckage

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

£100,000 boost towards quadrupling the size of nature reserve near Fakenham

The Hawk and Owl Trust gets £100,000 for Sculthorpe Fen Appeal. A barn owl. Pictures: Richard Saxton

Sexual offender sent ‘disgusting’ fantasies to former cellmate to ensure Romanian holidays

Peter Ashford has been banned from entering Normanston Park in Lowestoft. PETER SALMON.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast