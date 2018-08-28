Video

WATCH: Amazing aerial footage from huge military exercise over RAF Lakenheath

A Royal Air Force F-35B lands at Royal Air Force Lakenheath in support of exercise Point Blank on Tuesday, November 26. Picture: Tech. Sgt. Matthew Plew/48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Archant

Barrel rolls and banking turns are on show in footage of one of RAF Lakenheath’s largest ever training exercises.

Exercise Point Blank took place on Tuesday, November 26, and involved more than 40 aircraft and around 200 to 250 servicemen.

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, an RAF F-35B Lightning II and a French Air Force Rafale over the skies of East Anglia. Picture: 48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, an RAF F-35B Lightning II and a French Air Force Rafale over the skies of East Anglia. Picture: 48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

This exercise was also the first time the French Air Force took part in exercise Point Blank with the RAF and USAF keen to stress the importance of ‘interoperability’ - working together well.

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from Royal Air Force Lakenheath takes off during exercise Point Blank on Tuesday, November 26. Picture: Airman 1st Class Christopher Sparks/48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from Royal Air Force Lakenheath takes off during exercise Point Blank on Tuesday, November 26. Picture: Airman 1st Class Christopher Sparks/48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

Point Blank involved fourth and fifth generation aircraft, including two F-35s from RAF Marham, alongside US Air Force F-15s from RAF Lakenheath and the French Air Force’s Rafale.

An RAF F-35B alongside a USAF F-15 Strike Eagle and a RAF Voyager during exercise Point Blank on Tuesday, November 26. Picture: Staff. Sgt. Alex Echols/48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs An RAF F-35B alongside a USAF F-15 Strike Eagle and a RAF Voyager during exercise Point Blank on Tuesday, November 26. Picture: Staff. Sgt. Alex Echols/48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

Refuelling, reconnaissance and rescue aircraft also took part, launching from locations across the UK.

Wing Commander John Butcher, the officer commanding 617 squadron, said: “This particular exercise is different than any ones that we’ve done previously because of the threats that are out there.

“It’s the first time we’ve done a peer exercise and that we’ve worked alongside French and US partners.”

He added “things are progressing well” towards declaring initial operating capability for the F-35s before December 31.