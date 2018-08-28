WATCH: Amazing aerial footage from huge military exercise over RAF Lakenheath
PUBLISHED: 13:44 29 November 2018
Archant
Barrel rolls and banking turns are on show in footage of one of RAF Lakenheath’s largest ever training exercises.
Exercise Point Blank took place on Tuesday, November 26, and involved more than 40 aircraft and around 200 to 250 servicemen.
This exercise was also the first time the French Air Force took part in exercise Point Blank with the RAF and USAF keen to stress the importance of ‘interoperability’ - working together well.
Point Blank involved fourth and fifth generation aircraft, including two F-35s from RAF Marham, alongside US Air Force F-15s from RAF Lakenheath and the French Air Force’s Rafale.
Refuelling, reconnaissance and rescue aircraft also took part, launching from locations across the UK.
Wing Commander John Butcher, the officer commanding 617 squadron, said: “This particular exercise is different than any ones that we’ve done previously because of the threats that are out there.
“It’s the first time we’ve done a peer exercise and that we’ve worked alongside French and US partners.”
He added “things are progressing well” towards declaring initial operating capability for the F-35s before December 31.