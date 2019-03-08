Search

WATCH: North Walsham barn goes up in flames

PUBLISHED: 21:58 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 23:09 27 June 2019

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a barn fire on Sandy Lane, North Walsham at 6.20pm on Thursday evening. Picture: Molly Dickerson

Archant

Firefighters are battling a barn fire on a farm in North Walsham.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of the fire on Sandy Lane, North Walsham, at 6.20pm on Thursday evening.

Appliances from North Walsham and Mundsley are in attendance along with an environmental protection unit and a water carrier from Carrow which were also called to the scene.

The environmental protection unit is in attendance as asbestos is involved in the incident.

Molly-Kay Dickerson, 22, who lives near the barn, said: "I was in the kitchen with my partner and his brother and we saw the smoke coming from the other side of the field and thought initially it was a bonfire.

You may also want to watch:

"We then heard crackling in the distance and we knew something wasn't right and thought the fire was getting out of hand.

"As we arrived on the scene there were already two gentlemen who said it was their barn that they rented from the local farmer.

"We are all so amazed at how quickly and professionally the firefighters got to work. Even though we were in such a frightening and unhappy environment, it was so uplifting to see how hard and fast they worked.

"It was so scary thinking about the damage that could have been done if the firefighters hadn't arrived when they did. We are just all glad that nobody was injured."

Firefighters left the scene at around 10.30pm

Norfolk fire service says no people or animals were believed to be in the barn when the fire started.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

