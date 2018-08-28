Search

WATCH: 92-year-old gets into the festive spirit by singing a Christmas classic

PUBLISHED: 11:00 25 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:10 25 December 2018

Sheila Condon, 92, in North Walsham. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Sheila Condon, 92, in North Walsham. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Archant

Music is an important part of Christmas, and no-one knows that better than Sheila Condon, who has been an enthusiastic singer for nine decades.

Sheila Condon, 92, with her daughter Teresa Butler and Graham Jones in North Walsham. Picture: STUART ANDERSONSheila Condon, 92, with her daughter Teresa Butler and Graham Jones in North Walsham. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Mrs Condon, from North Walsham, puts her vocal chords to good use wherever she goes and has done so for as long as she can remember.

The 92-year-old great-grandmother of 14 said: “I think I’ve been singing since I was three or five years old.

“When I was a little girl I used to sing at chapel anniversaries in Felmingham.

“I even sing when I’m on the toilet.

“I sing anything, whatever comes to head. I just sing.”

Mrs Condon said she could name a song she can sing starting with every letter of the alphabet, except for X and Z.

She recently delighted a group with her singing at a senior citizen’s party at North Walsham’s Catholic church hall.

Graham Jones, who played guitar there, was among those who were thrilled to hear the pensioner striking the right note.

Mr Jones said: “I was so impressed with it for a lady of her age. She had perfect pitch and I was gobsmacked.”

One of her daughters, Teresa Butler, said her mum had been known as a keen singer in the family for many years, and she also had a granddaughter who could sing very well.

Mrs Butler: “When I come up to visit I can her singing from outside.”

Mrs Condon agreed to record a video of herself singing a Christmas song for this newspaper, and she chose a long-time favourite of hers, I Saw Mummy Kissing Santa Claus.

Mrs Condon got married in 1947, on her 19th birthday, to Dennis, and they had 71 years together before he died. In her earlier years, she worked as a nurse at North Walsham hospital and later for Ross Foods. Dennis was a Sgt Major in the army with the Royal Berkshires.

She is spending this Christmas with family in Aylsham, where there will no doubt, be plenty of singing.

-Is somebody is your family an especially keen Christmas singer? Upload a video of them and send the link to stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk, and we’ll share it on this website.

