More waste collection delays likely due to Bank Holiday and Serco issues

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:18 AM August 26, 2021   
Warnings over waste collection delays have been issued in a number of areas due to the upcoming Bank Holiday and delays with contractor Serco.

Families in north Norfolk have been told their collections could be delayed for an unspecified amount of time, while those in Norwich will see their bins emptied a day later next week.

Those in north Norfolk who are experiencing severe delays have been urged to contact Serco on 0330 109 9220.

Serco has been experiencing a HGV driver shortage in recent weeks.

It comes after bin collection returned to normal in Breckland this week, after some families were lumbered with their rubbish for several days.

