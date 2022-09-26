News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Harry Potter actor visits award-winning Norfolk fish and chip shop

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:07 PM September 26, 2022
Fishers of Hunstanton manager Pedro Ribeiro with Warwick Davis

Fishers of Hunstanton manager Pedro Ribeiro with Warwick Davis. - Credit: Pedro Ribeiro

A Harry Potter actor swapped butterbeer for batter as he visited an award-winning fish and chip shop on the Norfolk coast.

Warwick Davis is best known for playing Professor Flitwick and goblin Griphook in the Harry Potter Films and Wicket the Ewok in Star Wars. 

The actor was spotted on Sunday, September 18 at Fishers of Hunstanton fish and chip shop and restaurant.

He asked for a table of seven and happily posed for photos and chatted with staff and customers after enjoying cod and chips. 

Fishers of Hunstanton has been named one of the UK's best fish and chip shops. 

Fish and chips from Fishers of Hunstanton. - Credit: Supplied by Fishers of Hunstanton

Pedro Ribeiro, manager, said: "I am such a big fan of him and the night before I had been watching An Idiot Abroad with Warwick and Karl Pilkington.

"He shook my hand and after he finished his meal he said he loved the food and will come back."

The award-winning chippy is also one of the 40 finalists in the The National Fish and Chip Awards 2023 takeaway category, with the winner announced in February.

Food and Drink
Hunstanton News

Don't Miss

Outwell and Caister-on-Sea are among the cheapest villages to buy a home in Norfolk

Revealed: The cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon is in place on Prince of Wales Road

Norwich Live News

Police cordon in place in Norwich after man and woman found unresponsive

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Man charged with kidnap and robbery in Norwich has died

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Hanna Lipscombe who died at the age of 21 

Heartbroken mum 'kissed daughter goodnight' hours before 21-year-old died

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon