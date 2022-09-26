Harry Potter actor visits award-winning Norfolk fish and chip shop

A Harry Potter actor swapped butterbeer for batter as he visited an award-winning fish and chip shop on the Norfolk coast.

Warwick Davis is best known for playing Professor Flitwick and goblin Griphook in the Harry Potter Films and Wicket the Ewok in Star Wars.

The actor was spotted on Sunday, September 18 at Fishers of Hunstanton fish and chip shop and restaurant.

He asked for a table of seven and happily posed for photos and chatted with staff and customers after enjoying cod and chips.

Fish and chips from Fishers of Hunstanton. - Credit: Supplied by Fishers of Hunstanton

Pedro Ribeiro, manager, said: "I am such a big fan of him and the night before I had been watching An Idiot Abroad with Warwick and Karl Pilkington.

"He shook my hand and after he finished his meal he said he loved the food and will come back."

The award-winning chippy is also one of the 40 finalists in the The National Fish and Chip Awards 2023 takeaway category, with the winner announced in February.