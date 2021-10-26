'Shut your doors' - Fire service warning after blaze rips through bungalow
- Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue
Homeowners are being warned to sleep with their doors shut after doing so gave people in a west Norfolk home valuable time to escape a blaze.
The fire happened at a bungalow in Princess Drive, Hunstanton, on October 11 at around 1pm.
Appliances from Heacham, King's Lynn and Hunstanton attended the scene and crews used hose reels and main jets to extinguish the fire.
Fire crews found the doors were closed and the smoke alarm went off, giving everyone in the home time to get out safely.
In a tweet, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service released photos of the charred bungalow alongside a plea to close doors at night.
You may also want to watch:
It said: "Keeping doors closed provides vital time to escape and reduces damage. Shutting internal doors in your home at bedtime is a good idea.
"In this bungalow fire, the doors were closed and the smoke alarm went off, so everyone got out safely."
Most Read
- 1 Man dies after medical emergency on beach
- 2 Man arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving after fatal crash
- 3 Jets heard roaring over Norwich for training exercise
- 4 'Glagoon' returns to Norfolk beach and locals are loving it
- 5 Appeal to identify man, around 75, who died in medical episode
- 6 Norwich mum and daughter duo shed 12st
- 7 ATM containing thousands of pounds stolen from petrol station
- 8 Gilmour advised to quit City for Rangers loan return
- 9 Family pays tribute to man killed after collision with double-decker bus
- 10 Former factory site to become a new church