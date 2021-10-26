'Shut your doors' - Fire service warning after blaze rips through bungalow

Published: 12:06 PM October 26, 2021

Closing the doors of houses can help to stop the spread of fires. - Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue

Homeowners are being warned to sleep with their doors shut after doing so gave people in a west Norfolk home valuable time to escape a blaze.

The fire happened at a bungalow in Princess Drive, Hunstanton, on October 11 at around 1pm.

Appliances from Heacham, King's Lynn and Hunstanton attended the scene and crews used hose reels and main jets to extinguish the fire.

Fire crews found the doors were closed and the smoke alarm went off, giving everyone in the home time to get out safely.

In a tweet, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service released photos of the charred bungalow alongside a plea to close doors at night.

It said: "Keeping doors closed provides vital time to escape and reduces damage. Shutting internal doors in your home at bedtime is a good idea.

"In this bungalow fire, the doors were closed and the smoke alarm went off, so everyone got out safely."

