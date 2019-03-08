Search

Warning over spate of scam calls offering 'free' loft insulation checks

PUBLISHED: 09:34 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:34 30 October 2019

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Archant

Householders are being urged to be wary following a spate of scam telephone calls about loft insulation.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page warned people about the scam loft insulation calls. ⚠️

it said: "We have received reports of calls from individuals introducing themselves as 'conservation officers' from the local council, offering a 'free' loft insulation check.

"This is a scam.

"Hang up!

"Report scam calls to us on 03454 040506."

