Warning over 'Royal Mail' fake text scam

Published: 5:00 PM February 23, 2021

Watchdogs have warned Norfolk people to watch out for scam texts claiming to be from Royal Mail.

Officers in Norfolk County Council's Trading Standards department had number of reports about the texts from people in the county.

The texts claim people must pay for a Royal Mail package, with a link to make that payment or 'actions will be taken'.

But Trading Standards officers warned: "Anyone clicking on the link will be taken to a fake version of the Royal Mail website which has been created to fool people by using the same branding, layout and font choices.

"This site will then attempt to gather personal and financial details.

"Our advice is always be wary of claims made in unexpected messages and never click on any links or open attachments contained within them."

People can forward messages, including the phone number or company name, to 7726 for free while they can also be reported on 0808 223 1133.