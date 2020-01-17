Warning over cold caller targeting Norfolk people

Trading Standards officers have urged Norfolk people to be wary of a cold caller. Pic: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire

Watchdogs have warned people to be wary of a cold caller who has targeted people in Norfolk trying to sell home alarms.

Norfolk County Council's Trading Standards has issued the warning about the telephone cold calls.

During the call, the cold caller made a number of claims about their alarm system including that they were 'working with the police' and later that they were 'approved by the police'.

The cold caller then attempted to make an appointment for a home visit.

A spokesman for Norfolk Trading Standards said: "We advise always be very wary of any approach made in a telephone cold call and never give or confirm any personal details or agree to someone visiting your home if approached in this manner."

Anyone who needs advice about cold calling, or who has agreed to a visit during a cold call, should call the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 04 05 06.