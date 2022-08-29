High risk of being cut off by tide at Norfolk beach on bank holiday

Take care if you are visiting Brancaster Beach today - Credit: IAN BURT

With thousands expected to flock to Norfolk's beaches on bank holiday Monday, a warning has been issued to visitors.

While temperatures are only set to be in the high teens today in Brancaster on the north Norfolk coast, it still won't stop many travelling to enjoy the beach there with the day off work.

However, those visiting should be careful later this afternoon as the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) has said there is a high risk of getting cut off by the tide.

This is expected to be from 4.50pm, with beachgoers advised to watch out for the incoming tide to avoid getting cut off.

However this time could change so make sure you take care throughout your visit.

Brancaster Beach is looked after by the National Trust and boasts a wide expanse of golden sands.

The car park, not run by the trust, gets very busy during the summer holidays.