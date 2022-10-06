Warning to avoid woodcock this autumn amid dwindling population

Andrew Waddison wants to see the opening of the woodcock shooting season pushed back - Credit: Andrew Waddison

A Norfolk conservationist has issued a warning to restaurants to avoid woodcock on their menus this autumn amid the dwindling population of the birds.

Andrew Waddison, who runs his own PR firm, would like to see the opening of the woodcock shooting season pushed back until December 1 while the numbers of the UK birds continue to decline.

Woodcock has been on the red list of Birds of Conservation Concern in the UK since 2015 and Mr Waddison admits it is a "serious concern".

He said: "The breeding population in the UK is only 55,000 and they're struggling.

"The last figures we had showed 160,000 woodcocks were shot in the UK and it was estimated that 6pc of that were UK birds.

"If that continues year on year, it's no wonder the population is declining."

A woodcock. Picture: Ronald S I - Credit: Archant

In England and Wales, the open season for woodcock is currently October 1 until January 31.

The close season helps to ensure they are able to breed successfully and move between breeding and wintering grounds.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mr Waddison urged restaurants not to take woodcock if offered it in the autumn which led to hundreds of retweets and likes online.

Calling all restaurants - please, PLEASE don’t have Woodcock on your menu this Autumn.



This is a RED LISTED species in serious decline and could be extinct as a breeding bird in the UK very soon. pic.twitter.com/LcPg1wWcSU — Andrew Waddison (@AWPRCO) October 5, 2022

He added that if it continued, he feared birds such as the woodcock could go extinct in his lifetime.

"It would contribute towards the decline of the most magnificent bird which, like many birds, could go extinct in my lifetime," he added.

"By waiting until December, it would help protect the UK population as most birds should have migrated by then."

All wild birds are protected in accordance with the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

A petition to limit the shooting season of woodcock, launched by Mark Avery, Chris Packham and Ruth Tingay of Wild Justice, has reached almost 45,000 signatures.

In March, Wild Justice wrote to Defra and the Northern Ireland authorities in March and requested the open season start on December 1 instead of October 1.

On July 27, the petition received a response from the government which stated it was currently "considering the next steps".

The petition states that at 100,000 signatures it would be considered for a debate in parliament.