Search

Advanced search

'Delays are likely': Warning as road is set to be closed for a week

PUBLISHED: 12:32 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 01 November 2019

Essex And Suffolk Water will be carrying out the work at the junction of Market Place and High Street in Kessingland. Picture: Google Images

Essex And Suffolk Water will be carrying out the work at the junction of Market Place and High Street in Kessingland. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Motorists are being warned that delays are likely as a section of road is closed and traffic diverted.

The warning comes as work is set to take place all next week at Market Place in Kessingland.

With Essex And Suffolk Water carrying out the work between Monday, November 4 and Friday, November 8, a section of the road will be closed and traffic is to be diverted.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that "traffic restrictions" are in place on Market Place as the road is being closed to "lay three separate new services in carriageway" and other associated works.

With the work taking place on land at the junction of Market Place and High Street in Kessingland, a diversion route will be in operation throughout the works, but access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

Most Read

Norwich woman wins £1m Premium Bonds prize

A woman from Norwich has won £1 million on a Premium Bond bought in 2010. Photo: Getty

‘We’ll be the cheapest pub in town,’ pledges new landlord

Gary Haime, who has taken over the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman who died in A143 crash is named

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Whistleblowing on special needs teacher ruined my career but I have no regrets’

Emma Simmonds, former teaching assistant at St Michael's Church of England Academy in King's Lynn. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Westlife to perform at Carrow Road in 2020

Westlife play Carrow Road in Norwich next June. Picture: Rhodes Media

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman who died in A143 crash is named

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich woman wins £1m Premium Bonds prize

A woman from Norwich has won £1 million on a Premium Bond bought in 2010. Photo: Getty

Press Conference LIVE: Krul fit for Canaries but doubts over Hernandez, Cantwell and Amadou for Brighton trip

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul had tests on his knee after suffering pain in the 3-1 Premier League defeat to Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Bronze stag statue worth £950 stolen from garden

A 4ft bronze statue of a stag has been stolen from a garden in Thursford. Picture: Norfolk Police`

Inquests into cyclists’ deaths adjourned as police investigations continue

Sze-Ming Cheung who died in a crash in 2018. pic: Supplied by Helen Fiske.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists