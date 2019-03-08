'Delays are likely': Warning as road is set to be closed for a week

Essex And Suffolk Water will be carrying out the work at the junction of Market Place and High Street in Kessingland. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned that delays are likely as a section of road is closed and traffic diverted.

The warning comes as work is set to take place all next week at Market Place in Kessingland.

With Essex And Suffolk Water carrying out the work between Monday, November 4 and Friday, November 8, a section of the road will be closed and traffic is to be diverted.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that "traffic restrictions" are in place on Market Place as the road is being closed to "lay three separate new services in carriageway" and other associated works.

With the work taking place on land at the junction of Market Place and High Street in Kessingland, a diversion route will be in operation throughout the works, but access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times.

