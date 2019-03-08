Motorists warned to avoid area as police deal with Lowestoft incidents

Motorists have been warned to expect delays following a couple of incidents in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Police have advised motorists that one lane remains closed on the Bascule Bridge today (Saturday, October 5).

Officers have tweeted details of the closure and stated emergency services are "on the scene".

Meanwhile, London Road South in the town has reopened following an earlier incident.

Suffolk Police earlier tweeted that the road was closed following an incident with "police, fire and ambulance on scene".

Police warned motorists to "avoid the area".

But in the past few minutes officers tweeted: "Following an earlier incident London Road South, #Lowestoft is now open. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. #CCR #SuffolkPolice".

More to follow.