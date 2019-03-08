'Drive carefully' warning after vehicle ends up in a field

Lowestoft Police issued a warning to motorists after attending an RTC in Somerleyton, with the sporadic rain making rural roads "very slippery." Picture: Lowestoft Police Archant

Motorists are being urged to drive carefully as the wet conditions have made some rural roads slippery.

We attended a road traffic collision this morning in #somerleyton luckily no one was hurt, the️is making some very slippery Roads, so please drive carefully Ref 32 #1330 #nrt3 #offroad pic.twitter.com/1AdbSrHmK1 — Lowestoft Police (@LowestoftPolice) June 20, 2019

The warning comes after Lowestoft Police officers attended a crash in Somerleyton on Thursday, June 20, with the vehicle ending up in a field.

In posts on Twitter and Facebook, Lowestoft Police said that "luckily no one was hurt" in this road traffic collision on Thursday morning.

They said: "We attended a road traffic collison this morning in Somerleyton luckily no one was hurt.

"The sporadic rain we are getting is making some roads very slippery, so please leave more time for your journey and drive carefully."