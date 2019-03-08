'Drive carefully' warning after vehicle ends up in a field
PUBLISHED: 13:27 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 20 June 2019
Motorists are being urged to drive carefully as the wet conditions have made some rural roads slippery.
The warning comes after Lowestoft Police officers attended a crash in Somerleyton on Thursday, June 20, with the vehicle ending up in a field.
In posts on Twitter and Facebook, Lowestoft Police said that "luckily no one was hurt" in this road traffic collision on Thursday morning.
They said: "We attended a road traffic collison this morning in Somerleyton luckily no one was hurt.
"The sporadic rain we are getting is making some roads very slippery, so please leave more time for your journey and drive carefully."