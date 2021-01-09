'Could have been buried alive' - Warning to cliff climbers

Published: 10:13 AM January 9, 2021

Two people were see climbing a cliff between Walcott Ostend and Happisburgh. - Credit: Jonathan Sweatman

A stern warning has been issued after two people were seen climbing a partly collapsed cliff on the north Norfolk coast.

Bacton Coastguard station officer Pete Revell said he was "speechless" after seeing the photos - taken on Friday, January 8 - of the pair attempting to scale soil fallen from the roughly 10 metre (30ft) high cliffs between Bacton Ostend and Happisburgh.

Bacton Coastguard station officer Pete Revell. - Credit: Supplied by Pete Revell

Mr Revell said: "The cliffs are so unstable at the moment and we're having a lot of cliff falls happening - especially in that area, which is more unstable than anywhere else.

"People trying to climb an unstable cliff is so dangerous.

"They could have been buried alive and we would have had a recovery job rather than a prevention job."

Mr Revell said if anyone spotted someone trying to climb cliffs, they should alert the Coastguard by calling 999.

He said: "We need to go out there and give them some stern words of safety advice."

Members of the public who were on the beach called for the people to come down from the cliffs, which they eventually did.

Mr Revell said people should take extra care when out walking near the coast and be mindful that taking risks could end up putting rescue crews in danger.