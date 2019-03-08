Search

Warning after car on its roof following crash near Norfolk roundabout

PUBLISHED: 17:05 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 17 September 2019

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

Archant

Motorists are being urged to avoid a road near King's Lynn following a two car crash.

One vehicle ended up on its roof following the crash which happened on the A17 at the Pullover roundabout at just after 4pm on Tuesday (September 17).

It was initially thought someone had been injured as a result of the crash.

But a police spokesman said there were no injuries.

However, one lane has been blocked following the crash.

The spokesman said police are awaiting arrival of recovery teams to remove the vehicle that is on its roof.

Police have also taken to social media to warn other motorists about the incident.

King's Lynn Police tweeted: "There is one lane blocked on the A17 at the Pullover Roundabout. Please avoid the route if possible. We will have the road clear as soon as possible #Team2".

