Warning issued as Asian hornets spotted in UK for first time in five months

A warning has been issued after "aggressive" Asian hornets were spotted in East Anglia.

Sightings of the invasive insects have been recorded in Rayleigh in Essex in the last five months and also Felixstowe in Suffolk in April 2022, according to the National Bee Unit.

Asian hornets prey on our native honey bees, prompting fears they could damage the ecological role the bees play as well as disrupting commercial beekeeping.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said work was already under way to monitor for hornet activity and identify any nests nearby.

The insects – not to be confused with Asian giant hornets – are generally only aggressive towards people when they perceive a threat to their nest.

They are smaller than the native hornet and pose no greater risk to human health than native wasps and hornets.

Asian hornets, which have a mostly black abdomen and characteristic yellow legs, were first spotted in the UK in September 2016 in Tetbury, Gloucestershire.

Nicola Spence, Defra’s chief plant and bee health officer, said: “By ensuring we are alerted to possible sightings as early as possible, we can take swift and effective action to stamp out the threat posed by Asian hornets.

“That’s why we are working at speed to locate and investigate any nests in the area following this confirmed sighting.

“While the Asian hornet poses no greater risk to human health than other wasps or hornets, we recognise the damage they can cause to honey bee colonies and other beneficial insects.”

Ms Spence added that members of the public who spot Asian hornets should report the sighting online or through the Asian Hornet Watch app.

Earlier this year, Norfolk pest control expert Richard Pummell warned that a warming climate could mean the UK is impacted by more invasive insect species.

Mr Pummell, who has over 35 years of experience in pest control, said: "Global warming could mean pests from Africa and continental Europe will move north.

"In years to come, the concern will be from other species of wasps like Asian hornets and from other insects like tiger mosquitos, which can cause nasty bites and spread infection."