Norfolk set to bask in sunshine and temperatures of 25C

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 25C over the coming days. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

The region is set to bask in sunshine this week as forecasters predict temperatures will consistently hit the mid-20s.

The forecast comes as people have been thanked for staying away from beaches and beauty spots during the first warm weekend of the year since lockdown was eased.

Wednesday is likely to be the warmest day of year yet with temperatures predicted to reach 25C.

Adam Dury, a forecaster at Weatherquest in Norwich, said: “It’s turning warmer and milder, with highs of 22-23C and quite a bit of sunshine today and tomorrow, with possible highs of 24C on Tuesday.

“Then on Wednesday it will be around 24-25C with quite a lot of sunshine around.”

Mr Dury said Thursday temperatures would remain around 23-24C.

He said the weather would be similar across the county, with west Norfolk and south west Norfolk likely to be the warmest areas while the coast might feel slightly cooler because of a sea breeze developing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“These are typical temperatures for the time of year. It was slightly warmer in the first week of May so, slightly warmer for May really, but we’re getting closer to summer,” he said.

Last week, the government announced it was changing its “stay at home” message to “stay alert”.

The updated rules allow people unlimited exercise and permits them to drive to outdoor spaces “irrespective of distance” as long as they respect social distancing guidance.

The relaxation of lockdown led to fears the region’s beaches and beauty spots would be over run with people.

Many coastal attractions decided to remain closed along with some car parks, visitor centres and public toilets in a bid to deter visitors.

However, the feared crowds did not appear, with Norfolk’s chief constable praising people across the county for sticking to social distancing rules.