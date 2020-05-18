Search

Advanced search

Norfolk set to bask in sunshine and temperatures of 25C

PUBLISHED: 10:17 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:17 18 May 2020

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 25C over the coming days. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 25C over the coming days. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

The region is set to bask in sunshine this week as forecasters predict temperatures will consistently hit the mid-20s.

The forecast comes as people have been thanked for staying away from beaches and beauty spots during the first warm weekend of the year since lockdown was eased.

Wednesday is likely to be the warmest day of year yet with temperatures predicted to reach 25C.

Adam Dury, a forecaster at Weatherquest in Norwich, said: “It’s turning warmer and milder, with highs of 22-23C and quite a bit of sunshine today and tomorrow, with possible highs of 24C on Tuesday.

“Then on Wednesday it will be around 24-25C with quite a lot of sunshine around.”

READ MORE: Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Mr Dury said Thursday temperatures would remain around 23-24C.

You may also want to watch:

He said the weather would be similar across the county, with west Norfolk and south west Norfolk likely to be the warmest areas while the coast might feel slightly cooler because of a sea breeze developing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“These are typical temperatures for the time of year. It was slightly warmer in the first week of May so, slightly warmer for May really, but we’re getting closer to summer,” he said.

READ MORE; Police chief praises people for sticking to social distancing during the warm weekend

Last week, the government announced it was changing its “stay at home” message to “stay alert”.

The updated rules allow people unlimited exercise and permits them to drive to outdoor spaces “irrespective of distance” as long as they respect social distancing guidance.

The relaxation of lockdown led to fears the region’s beaches and beauty spots would be over run with people.

Many coastal attractions decided to remain closed along with some car parks, visitor centres and public toilets in a bid to deter visitors.

However, the feared crowds did not appear, with Norfolk’s chief constable praising people across the county for sticking to social distancing rules.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Let’s keep Norfolk’s self-respect as the tourism gates start to reopen after lockdown

Creamy waves a Cromer to stir hopes of a whirly ice-cream treat along rhe front

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Carpet and paint tins dumped in river at natural beauty spot

Waste dumped in the river at Knettishall Heath near Thetford. Photo: Eve Stoneburgh

Most Read

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Let’s keep Norfolk’s self-respect as the tourism gates start to reopen after lockdown

Creamy waves a Cromer to stir hopes of a whirly ice-cream treat along rhe front

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Carpet and paint tins dumped in river at natural beauty spot

Waste dumped in the river at Knettishall Heath near Thetford. Photo: Eve Stoneburgh

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Owner of Chapelfield shopping centre blames coronavirus for further financial woes

Intu-owned Chapelfield, pictured before lockdown. Pic: Archant

Carpet and paint tins dumped in river at natural beauty spot

Waste dumped in the river at Knettishall Heath near Thetford. Photo: Eve Stoneburgh

Controversial plans for 150 new homes to be discussed again

The land west of A144 St John's Road. Photo: Google Maps

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24