Road in north Norfolk reopens after being blocked due to driver flipping car onto roof

A car flipped onto its roof on Wareham Road, between Wighton and Wells. Picture: North Norfolk Police Archant

A road in north Norfolk has now been reopened after being blocked this morning due to a car being flipped onto its roof.

Wareham Road, between Wighton and Wells, was blocked while the car was waiting to be recovered.

Police said the driver was treated by the ambulance service but didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

The road has now been cleared and police thanked the ambulance service, recovery services and members of the public for assisting with traffic control.

