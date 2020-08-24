Search

Men’s make-up brand Norwich City’s first back-of-shorts sponsor

PUBLISHED: 12:03 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 24 August 2020

Matt Lumb, chief executive of War Paint for Men, Norwich City chief operating officer Ben Kensell and Danny Gray, founder of War Paint for Men. Photo: Norwich City Football Club/Matt Brasnett

Norwich City has partnered with a men’s make-up brand as its back-of-shorts and first team warm-up wear sponsor.

War Paint for Men’s branding will be featured on the back of players’ shorts, and on the front of the first team’s warm-up wear, in a bid to promote wellness for men.

The firm aims to break the stigma around men wearing make-up.

It was founded by Danny Gray, who suffers from body dysmorphia and who has become a pioneer for mental wellness for men.

He said: “I’m proud to be working with a club like Norwich City FC who aren’t afraid to take a stand and put men’s mental health in the spotlight. I’m so excited to see what we can achieve together and how we can make positive change.

“I was inspired to create War Paint due to my own mental health struggles so it has never been solely about make-up for me, it’s about giving men confidence and more choices in their personal care - both mental and physical.

“My priority isn’t to get the players wearing make-up, I want to stimulate positive conversations about men’s mental health.”

Ben Kensell, chief operating officer at the club, said: “We’re delighted to welcome War Paint to the Norwich City family. Daniel and his team are clearly very passionate about their products and what they stand for.

“They also have a very clear commitment to important messaging around mental health and wellbeing, are keen to encourage positive discussions and challenge stereotypes.

“We’re very much looking forward to a successful partnership and joining them on that journey.”

War Paint sells products including foundation, tinted moisturisers and bronzer.

Norwich City legend Darren Eadie, who has lived with mental health issues, added: “I’ve been a big advocate for men’s wellbeing within football, sport and general life. Football is a very masculine environment but in any walk of life you need to have confidence and football is a big advocate for that.

“When you go for a job interview or go to work you need to be your most confident as that’s when you’re most productive.

“Whatever you do, whether it’s putting on makeup, wearing different clothes or dyeing your hair - you’re doing all the things you can to be at your most confident level.

“This football club is very inclusive and this partnership is getting a message out to a very masculine environment.”

