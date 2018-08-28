Poll

Yay or neigh? Should the War Horse be returned to Norfolk’s roads?

'War Horse' has been removed from Nofolk's roads.

While artist Damian O’Connor hoped that the 10ft high horse, made of steel, wood and reeds, brought motorists joy on their travels, our readers appear to be split on the issue.

Readers have had mix thoughts on the removal with comments saying the horse should be returned and others celebrating its removal.

FOR

Andy Innes does not think it is a distraction, he said: “Going by what has been said in the past about the horse being on the islands and it being a distraction, I can’t see how it can be distraction when a lot of people can’t even see the roundabouts, never mind something in the middle of it.”

Damian O'Connor's War Horse sculpture which had been placed at a number of Norfolk roundabouts.

Ron Lutkin said: “I think the horse is great. Newcastle have the Angel of the North, I think having the horse as you approach Norwich would give our city an identity too.”

Ellie Barnard says that it is a great sight for her child, she said: “We love this horse. My little girl gets so excited when she spots it. Hope it will be back on the roads/roundabouts again soon.”

Debbie King said: “I enjoyed passing this on my trips out. It’s a beautiful piece of art and should remain in the public eye for all to see.

“It’s not doing any harm. It reminds me of happy times in Norfolk when life was a lot slower and we appreciated the simple things in life.”

War Horse has been removed from Norfolk's roads.

AGAINST

Themardler commented on the article saying: “It goes without saying that the action of placing the horse was illegal and that the chap was out of order.”

Tootyfrooty was pleased to see it go, they said: “It wouldn’t be so bad if it was actually well produced but to be honest you’d probably see better work in the high school art room.

“I look upon this work with the same “awe” as The Puppet Man and his antics. I’d sooner not see this on the roundabouts. It’s embarrassing.”

Know_nothing says that even artists must stay within the law. They commented: “What gives an artist the right to do what they like when they like where they like?

“Mounting roundabouts and siting a distraction on it without permission? Yes it’s a great idea but no-one is above the law.”

OTHER

Sarah Jane Martin thinks that more sculptures should be added to the Broadland Northway, she said: “I was hoping we could have a different sculpture at every NDR roundabout say horse at Horsford, cat at Catton etc.”

Steve Marsh joked: “Good news. I lived in constant fear that a load of Trojan warriors were waiting for their moment to break out of it and attack Norwich.”

Simon Green said: “And if it had been a Banksy there’d have been a fence round it and a protection team.”

What are your thoughts? Post a comment below, vote in our poll or email marc.betts@archant.co.uk