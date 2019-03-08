Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk war heroine to be honoured with English Heritage blue plaque after appeal

PUBLISHED: 11:56 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 24 August 2019

Contance Baker now has a plaque in her home county after previously being turned down for one. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Contance Baker now has a plaque in her home county after previously being turned down for one. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Archant

A First World War heroine from Norfolk is to finally receive posthumous recognition from English Heritage after her great-grandson won an appeal.

Constance Baker, from Marham near King's Lynn, ran a home for returning troops in Fulham and also organised outdoor entertainment in Bishop's Park, earning her the nickname 'Mother of the Wounded'.

Before the war Constance was a dressmaker, who was born in Fincham in 1868 and lived in Marham during her childhood, was in high demand from theatre performers for her seamstress skills after she moved to London.

Constance's great-grandson Timothy Warner first put her forward for a blue plaque in November 2018, however she was snubbed by English Heritage who said while many nominations are worthy there was a strict criteria which bound whether or not to award a blue plaque.

At the time, English Hertiage senior historian, Howard Spencer said: "There is a set criteria that the panel uses as a yardstick to consider all nominations, and the most important aspects of that is that person has to be of significant public standing and to have made a positive contribution to human welfare or happiness.

You may also want to watch:

"We are looking for fame, not infamy."

Now Mr Warner has successfully appealed for his great-grandmother to receive a plaque on the former school house in Marham, which is now the village hall, in an unveiling ceremony on September 21.

Inga-Lucy Barrett, chair of Marham Parish Council said they commissioned the plaque after being approached by Mr Warner and learning of Constance's origins.

Research shows that Constance attended the school in 1874 when she was recorded on the register.

Ms Barrett said: "The parish council is delighted to have heard the story of her life and to be able to honour her in this way. We congratulate Mr Warner on all his hard work and persistence. We are grateful to the children at Cherry Tree Academy who have spent time researching old records and compiling their booklet about Constance and her life."

Mr Warner said: "She took in the wounded and cared for them and bought them things they needed, this makes me very proud of my great-grandmother Constance Baker, who came from poverty."

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

Driver caught almost double speed limit after discovering partner’s affair

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

Driver wins parking ticket tribunal over ‘unclear’ signs in Norwich street

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced. Photo: Lauren Cope

Vegans call for butcher shops to be outlawed

Penny Franiel, founder and chairwoman of Norwich vegans, with vegan cakes and cookies. DENISE BRADLEY

Pub told to make ‘major improvements’ after low food hygiene rating

The Horseshoes pub at Billingford on the A143. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man claims he is being denied NHS services

Stuart Harnwell, who claims he is being denied health services. Photo: Stuart Harnwell

Police search for driver following fatal crash

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson

Driver caught almost double speed limit after discovering partner’s affair

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

Seafood chain Loch Fyne announces Norwich closure

Taste of the sea at Loch Fyne in St Giles street, Norwich. photo Graham Corney copy David Wakefield 05.03.03 for EDP eating out EDP pics copyright 2003 Tel: (01603) 772434

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Chelsea - Premier League updates from Carrow Road

Teemu Pukki, right, scored a hat-trick as Newcastle were beaten 3-1 at Carrow Road last weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists