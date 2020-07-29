Wanted man arrested in Norwich

A man who was wanted on recall to prison has been arrested.

Matthew Oarton, 34, from Ipswich, who was wanted on recall to prison for breaking the terms of his licence, was detained by police on Tuesday July 28.

Following his arrest he will be returned to HMP Norwich.