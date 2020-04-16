Wanted man from Norwich arrested

Police have confirmed a man from Norwich wanted on recall to prison has been arrested.

Louis Berks, 47, was wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

He was arrested in Bristol on Wednesday night, April 15, and will be returned to prison in due course.

Norfolk police have thanked the public for their help in sharing the appeal.