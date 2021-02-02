Delays expected as giant boat is carried through Norfolk

Published: 7:21 AM February 2, 2021

Motorists could face delays today while a boat is transported from Norfolk to Suffolk.

The boat, which is 5.1m wide and 21.5m long, is due to travel from Oyster Yachts on Tunstead Road, Hoveton, at 9.30am.

It will end up at Fox's Marina and Boatyard near Wherstead, on the edge of Ipswich.

The boat will be escorted along the route which will follow the A1151, A149, B1152, B1145 Folgate Road and Gaymers Way in North Walsham, A1064, A47, A11, A14, A142, A14 and A137.







