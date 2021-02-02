News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Delays expected as giant boat is carried through Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 7:21 AM February 2, 2021   
The Oyster Yachts premises at Hoveton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Oyster Yachts premises at Hoveton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Motorists could face delays today while a boat is transported from Norfolk to Suffolk.

The boat, which is 5.1m wide and 21.5m long, is due to travel from Oyster Yachts on Tunstead Road, Hoveton, at 9.30am.

It will end up at Fox's Marina and Boatyard near Wherstead, on the edge of Ipswich.

The boat will be escorted along the route which will follow the A1151, A149, B1152, B1145 Folgate Road and Gaymers Way in North Walsham, A1064, A47, A11, A14, A142, A14 and A137.



You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Updated

Driver cut free from vehicle following two-car crash

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon

Ex traffic police call for two lanes on NDR roundabouts

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Man's body found on Gorleston beach

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon

Garden centre's £1.25 million transformation under way

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus