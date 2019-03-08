Search

'Don't return the call': Warning issued after 'Wangiri scam'

PUBLISHED: 09:12 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:12 10 October 2019

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning after Ofcom received reports of a rise in a type of scam known as Wangiri phone calls. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Archant

Householders are being warned to remain alert following a spate of scam telephone calls from overseas.

Ofcom has received reports of a rise in a type of scam known as 'Wangiri' phone calls.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said that these relate to "calls in which the scammer will ring a person's phone number but immediately hang up in the hope that the recipient will call back."

It said: "If the person calls the number back, they will then find themselves connected to an expensive number, such as an international number, which will be charged at a premium rate.

"This can leave them facing a costly charge for the call.

"Some people say they have received several of these missed calls."

It is understood that the calls are mainly originating from small or developing countries.

The post adds: "The most recent cases, for example, have included calls originating from countries like Botswana, Guinea and Guyana.

"These have dialling codes that begin with 267, 224, 592 respectively.

"If you miss a call from a number you don't recognise - particularly from overseas - don't return the call.

"Also, you should block any unfamiliar overseas and premium-rate numbers and share them with your phone company, so they can investigate.

"We understand that O2 and EE customers have been targeted so far, but customers on all networks should check their accounts for recent payments to see if they have been unknowingly charged for calling one of these numbers."

If you think you have fallen victim to this scam, contact your provider as soon as possible, as well as Action Fraud via www.actionfraud.police.uk/

