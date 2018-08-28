Barber shop opens at former Norfolk pub

A barber’s shop has opened on the ground floor of a former Norfolk pub that closed two years ago.

Walsham Gents is now trading at the former Feathers pub in North Walsham’s Market Place.

It’s being run by barber Solomon Yilmaz, who said: “We have opened on the right hand side of the former pub, where the pool table used to be. There are about four or five hairdressers in North Walsham, but I think we are more of a traditional barber’s, and there’s room for all of us.”

He had his own barber’s shop in Manchester but moved south with his wife, who is originally from Bury St Edmunds. His wife and child are still living in the Suffolk town.

Earlier this year, plans were lodged with North Norfolk District council (NNDC) to convert the historic pub into two shops and a one-bedroom flat with outbuildings, once used as a storage area, to be converted into two two-bedroom maisonettes.

A heritage statement submitted to NNDC with the application, says: “The continued use of the pub in its present state would make the whole site unviable. The proposed conversion to shop units and the provision of housing at the rear would enable the site to be developed to the benefit of the listed building. By not getting consent it will mean the site will not be developed and the buildings will be subject to vandalism and lack of maintenance.”

The pub dates back to 1794 when it was called the Three Feathers.

When it closed, it was hoped the pub could have housed a heritage centre to showcase the town’s history, but the idea proved too costly.

The building is thought to be about 300 years old and includes a cellar, which some believe was once a police cell, with a tunnel connecting it to the King’s Arms where courts were held.

The town’s stocks used to be located outside the old pub.