Search

Advanced search

Barber shop opens at former Norfolk pub

PUBLISHED: 16:35 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:35 19 December 2018

Walsham Gents has opened at the former Feathers pub. Pictures: Walsham Gents

Walsham Gents has opened at the former Feathers pub. Pictures: Walsham Gents

Archant

A barber’s shop has opened on the ground floor of a former Norfolk pub that closed two years ago.

Walsham Gents has opened at the former Feathers pub. Pictures: Walsham GentsWalsham Gents has opened at the former Feathers pub. Pictures: Walsham Gents

Walsham Gents is now trading at the former Feathers pub in North Walsham’s Market Place.

It’s being run by barber Solomon Yilmaz, who said: “We have opened on the right hand side of the former pub, where the pool table used to be. There are about four or five hairdressers in North Walsham, but I think we are more of a traditional barber’s, and there’s room for all of us.”

He had his own barber’s shop in Manchester but moved south with his wife, who is originally from Bury St Edmunds. His wife and child are still living in the Suffolk town.

Earlier this year, plans were lodged with North Norfolk District council (NNDC) to convert the historic pub into two shops and a one-bedroom flat with outbuildings, once used as a storage area, to be converted into two two-bedroom maisonettes.

Walsham Gents has opened at the former Feathers pub. Pictures: Walsham GentsWalsham Gents has opened at the former Feathers pub. Pictures: Walsham Gents

A heritage statement submitted to NNDC with the application, says: “The continued use of the pub in its present state would make the whole site unviable. The proposed conversion to shop units and the provision of housing at the rear would enable the site to be developed to the benefit of the listed building. By not getting consent it will mean the site will not be developed and the buildings will be subject to vandalism and lack of maintenance.”

The pub dates back to 1794 when it was called the Three Feathers.

When it closed, it was hoped the pub could have housed a heritage centre to showcase the town’s history, but the idea proved too costly.

The building is thought to be about 300 years old and includes a cellar, which some believe was once a police cell, with a tunnel connecting it to the King’s Arms where courts were held.

The Feathers pub in North Walsham when it was open. Picture: MARK BULLIMOREThe Feathers pub in North Walsham when it was open. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The town’s stocks used to be located outside the old pub.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Morons’ cause £1,500 damage to father’s Audi in overnight attack

Vandals have caused £1,500 worth of damage to an Audi RS4 in Pakefield, near Lowestoft. Photo: Wayne Moyse

‘Christmas is about giving’ - Single mother organises free Christmas meal for homeless

Chloe Brooker has organised The Free Festive Feast in Lowestoft. Photo: Chloe Brooker.

WATCH: Grant Holt Special! – The PinkUn Show #161 LIVE with a Norwich City legend

Norwich City legend Grant Holt is among the guests as our Canaries fanzine The PinkUn Show return live from The Woolpack, to bring you all the key Norwich City talking points.

Power cut affects dozens of homes in Norwich

Unexpected power cut affects 69 homes in Norwich. Picture: UK Power Network

Three taken to hospital after ‘carbon monoxide’ leak at restaurant in Brundall

Police at an incident at Masala Cottage, formerly the Lavender House, at Brundall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists